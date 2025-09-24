AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 127 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

AdvisorNet Financial Inc decreased its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,747 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Trivium Point Advisory LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Trivium Point Advisory LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspen Investment Management Inc grew its position in Texas Instruments by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 3,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $182.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $165.50 billion, a PE ratio of 33.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.02. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $139.95 and a 52 week high of $221.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $192.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 30.23%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Texas Instruments has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.360-1.600 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. UBS Group set a $255.00 price target on Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Bank of America reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $218.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.82.

Read Our Latest Report on TXN

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.35, for a total transaction of $308,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 38,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,984,624.05. This trade represents a 3.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.