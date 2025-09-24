AdvisorNet Financial Inc Purchases 64 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF $OEF

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 234.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 78,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,061,000 after purchasing an additional 54,916 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC now owns 13,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $170,962,000. Finally, Capital Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000.

OEF opened at $331.63 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $319.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $293.82. The company has a market capitalization of $22.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 0.99. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $232.57 and a 1 year high of $334.44.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

