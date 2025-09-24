Golden State Equity Partners Sells 1,844 Shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF $NUEM

Golden State Equity Partners cut its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM – Free Report) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,844 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners owned about 0.14% of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NUEM. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 120,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,507,000 after acquiring an additional 5,993 shares during the last quarter. Pioneer Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,287,000. CGN Advisors LLC boosted its position in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 10,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC boosted its position in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 26,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 2,338 shares during the last quarter.

Get Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NUEM opened at $35.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.80. Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $25.71 and a 52 week high of $34.15.

Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NUEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG Emerging Markets index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap emerging-market stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The index is optimized for market-like risk and return characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.