AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 8,239 Shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. $NU

AdvisorNet Financial Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 40,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,239 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in NU were worth $561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in NU by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 265,160,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,715,243,000 after acquiring an additional 40,181,132 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in NU by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 54,435,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,422,000 after purchasing an additional 10,785,851 shares during the last quarter. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. lifted its holdings in NU by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 32,575,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,575,000 after purchasing an additional 11,465,700 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in NU by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,869,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in NU by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 21,830,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597,714 shares during the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of NU in a report on Friday, June 13th. Bradesco Corretora raised NU to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on NU from $14.30 to $15.60 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on NU from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on NU from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NU currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.06.

NYSE:NU opened at $16.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $77.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $16.42.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. NU had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 17.90%.During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Nu Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital banking services. The company was founded by David Vélez Osorno, Cristina Helena Zingaretti Junqueira, and Adam Edward Wible on February 26, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

