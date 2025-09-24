Essex Property Trust, Inc. $ESS Position Cut by Golden State Equity Partners

Golden State Equity Partners trimmed its stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 10.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the first quarter valued at $653,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 10.0% in the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the first quarter valued at $705,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.2% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 133,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the first quarter valued at $569,000. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ESS. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Essex Property Trust from $306.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Essex Property Trust from $315.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Essex Property Trust from $301.50 to $305.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen raised Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Essex Property Trust from $325.00 to $279.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $297.17.

Essex Property Trust Price Performance

NYSE:ESS opened at $267.93 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $268.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $278.54. The firm has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.83. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $243.85 and a 52-week high of $316.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $465.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.47 million. Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 43.51%.During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.94 earnings per share. Essex Property Trust has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 3.890-3.990 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 15.800-16.020 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 15.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Essex Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $2.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $10.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.64%.

Essex Property Trust Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

