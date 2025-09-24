Golden State Equity Partners Sells 546 Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners $CCEP

Golden State Equity Partners decreased its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 12.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 546 shares during the quarter. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 107.3% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 204.2% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Motco lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 285.7% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $104.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.40.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:CCEP opened at $89.38 on Wednesday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 52-week low of $73.40 and a 52-week high of $100.67. The stock has a market cap of $41.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.53 and its 200 day moving average is $90.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

