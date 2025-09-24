AdvisorNet Financial Inc Reduces Stake in McDonald’s Corporation $MCD

AdvisorNet Financial Inc decreased its stake in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,323 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,286 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 209,464 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $60,722,000 after acquiring an additional 27,774 shares in the last quarter. GHE LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. GHE LLC now owns 14,677 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. Evercore ISI raised their price target on McDonald’s from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Argus cut McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Melius started coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on McDonald’s from $356.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $325.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer directly owned 8,858 shares in the company, valued at $2,657,400. This trade represents a 10.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $310,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 99 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,690. The trade was a 90.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,402 shares of company stock valued at $2,273,407 in the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $303.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $216.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.50. McDonald’s Corporation has a 1-year low of $276.53 and a 1-year high of $326.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $306.16 and its 200 day moving average is $306.27.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.04. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 225.52% and a net margin of 32.21%.The business had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.97 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.67%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Stories

