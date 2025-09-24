Golden State Equity Partners Sells 148 Shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. $GPI

Golden State Equity Partners lowered its stake in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) by 16.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advent International L.P. lifted its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 15.3% in the first quarter. Advent International L.P. now owns 235,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,833,000 after buying an additional 31,244 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Group 1 Automotive in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,499,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 1.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 180,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,973,000 after buying an additional 3,277 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 0.7% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 173,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,307,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 1,287.8% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 102,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,544,000 after buying an additional 94,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Group 1 Automotive Price Performance

Shares of GPI opened at $453.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.86. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $344.38 and a 1-year high of $490.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $446.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $430.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Group 1 Automotive Announces Dividend

Group 1 Automotive ( NYSE:GPI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $11.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.31 by $1.21. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is 5.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Group 1 Automotive news, Director Lincoln Pereira sold 7,000 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.34, for a total transaction of $3,285,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 82,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,939,731.78. The trade was a 7.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Mizell sold 525 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.98, for a total transaction of $219,439.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 8 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,343.84. This trade represents a 98.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $560.00 to $545.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $476.57.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

