AdvisorNet Financial Inc Grows Stock Holdings in Oshkosh Corporation $OSK

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 10.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,139 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSK. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 267.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,363,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,224,000 after buying an additional 992,313 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Oshkosh during the first quarter worth about $54,860,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 15.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,672,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,417,000 after purchasing an additional 354,714 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 14.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,328,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,101,000 after purchasing an additional 298,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the first quarter valued at about $23,542,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Oshkosh

In other news, CMO Bryan K. Brandt sold 1,732 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.37, for a total value of $243,120.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer owned 10,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,468,129.83. This represents a 14.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Anupam Khare sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.03, for a total transaction of $556,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 13,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,906,935.48. The trade was a 22.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OSK has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $124.00 to $131.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $169.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.58.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Oshkosh

Oshkosh Stock Performance

NYSE:OSK opened at $131.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.49. Oshkosh Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $76.82 and a fifty-two week high of $144.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $134.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.05.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 16.70%. Oshkosh’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.34 earnings per share. Oshkosh has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.000-11.000 EPS. Analysts expect that Oshkosh Corporation will post 10.96 EPS for the current year.

Oshkosh Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.48%.

About Oshkosh

(Free Report)

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.