Golden State Equity Partners Makes New $318,000 Investment in Fidus Investment Corporation $FDUS

Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new position in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 15,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Fidus Investment by 137.4% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,728 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in Fidus Investment in the 2nd quarter worth $549,138,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Fidus Investment by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,462 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fidus Investment in the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Fidus Investment by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 77,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. 28.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fidus Investment Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ FDUS opened at $20.33 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.36. The company has a market cap of $719.28 million, a PE ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.90. Fidus Investment Corporation has a 52-week low of $16.70 and a 52-week high of $23.55.

Fidus Investment Increases Dividend

Fidus Investment ( NASDAQ:FDUS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The asset manager reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $39.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.42 million. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 51.88% and a return on equity of 11.52%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fidus Investment Corporation will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 18th. This is a boost from Fidus Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Fidus Investment’s payout ratio is 74.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FDUS has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley lowered shares of Fidus Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $22.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Fidus Investment from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Fidus Investment to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fidus Investment currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Fidus Investment Company Profile

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

Featured Stories

