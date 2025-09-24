Gries Financial LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

Gries Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 6.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. Gries Financial LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vertiv by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,715,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,723,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359,070 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 96.8% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 6,951,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,490,000 after acquiring an additional 3,420,144 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 19.6% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,496,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,416,000 after acquiring an additional 572,545 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 6.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,839,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,085,000 after acquiring an additional 182,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Vertiv by 985.3% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,301,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089,612 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Karsten Winther sold 41,654 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.21, for a total value of $5,590,383.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 18,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,529,590.08. This represents a 68.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Reinemund sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.22, for a total value of $12,822,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 133,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,095,957.26. This represents a 42.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 180,952 shares of company stock worth $23,360,571 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VRT shares. Melius Research upgraded Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $134.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Vertiv to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Vertiv in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Rothschild Redb raised shares of Vertiv to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Vertiv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Vertiv

Vertiv Stock Performance

Shares of VRT stock opened at $142.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $54.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.32, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $134.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.35. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $53.60 and a 52 week high of $155.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.12. Vertiv had a return on equity of 51.64% and a net margin of 8.93%.The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Vertiv has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.940-1.000 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Vertiv’s payout ratio is presently 7.18%.

Vertiv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.