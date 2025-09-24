Gries Financial LLC Has $512,000 Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF $IFRA

Gries Financial LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,103 shares during the period. Gries Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IFRA. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Get iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

IFRA stock opened at $52.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.32. iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF has a 1 year low of $39.94 and a 1 year high of $51.99.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.