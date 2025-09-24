Golden State Equity Partners Has $239,000 Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated $DGX

Golden State Equity Partners reduced its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,333 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 13.7% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,991 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 17.1% in the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 26,197 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,706,000 after acquiring an additional 3,828 shares during the last quarter. Avanza Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.2% in the second quarter. Avanza Fonder AB now owns 9,369 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter worth $450,000. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quest Diagnostics Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of NYSE:DGX opened at $186.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.54. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $146.17 and a 1 year high of $187.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $177.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.05. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Quest Diagnostics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.630-9.830 EPS. Analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is 38.32%.

Insider Transactions at Quest Diagnostics

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Patrick Plewman sold 1,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $365,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 15,269 shares in the company, valued at $2,824,765. This represents a 11.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 2,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $375,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 8,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,436,500. This trade represents a 20.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,496 shares of company stock valued at $4,278,787 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DGX shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 10th. Baird R W downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $194.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.00.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

