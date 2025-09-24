Golden State Equity Partners Sells 481 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF $EFV

Golden State Equity Partners decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 481 shares during the quarter. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 326,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,267,000 after buying an additional 13,986 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 39.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 380.1% in the first quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 509,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,043,000 after purchasing an additional 403,538 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 60.5% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 2,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,710,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

BATS EFV opened at $67.44 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $51.05 and a one year high of $66.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.19 and a 200 day moving average of $62.83. The company has a market capitalization of $27.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.73.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

