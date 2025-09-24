Gries Financial LLC Purchases 46 Shares of BlackRock $BLK

Gries Financial LLC raised its position in BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 540 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the quarter. Gries Financial LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BLK. Golden State Equity Partners increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 1,712 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in BlackRock by 5.1% during the second quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock by 18.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,362 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,577,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in BlackRock by 19.0% in the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 238 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, ABLE Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC now owns 947 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 17,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,120.50, for a total value of $19,207,611.00. Following the sale, the director owned 61,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,763,964.50. The trade was a 21.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 12,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,125.43, for a total transaction of $13,565,933.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 251,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,267,354.71. The trade was a 4.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 66,494 shares of company stock worth $74,694,573. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BLK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their target price on BlackRock from $990.00 to $1,220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on BlackRock from $1,247.00 to $1,224.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on BlackRock from $1,180.00 to $1,170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $980.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,154.07.

BlackRock Stock Performance

BLK opened at $1,131.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 4.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,121.97 and a 200 day moving average of $1,015.69. BlackRock has a fifty-two week low of $773.74 and a fifty-two week high of $1,171.89.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $12.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.41 by $1.64. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.68% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $10.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock will post 47.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $5.21 per share. This represents a $20.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.39%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

