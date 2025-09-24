TORC Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:VREYF) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VREYF – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.48 and traded as low as $2.48. TORC Oil & Gas shares last traded at $2.48, with a volume of 17,000 shares changing hands.
TORC Oil & Gas Trading Down 7.1%
The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.48 and its 200-day moving average is $2.48.
TORC Oil & Gas Company Profile
TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of petroleum and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company's principal properties are located in the southeast Saskatchewan area. TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
