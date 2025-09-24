Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.12 and traded as low as $0.75. Aethlon Medical shares last traded at $0.78, with a volume of 227,573 shares trading hands.

AEMD has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Aethlon Medical in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Wall Street Zen raised Aethlon Medical to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.19 and a 200 day moving average of $2.12. The company has a market cap of $2.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.91.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.17). On average, equities analysts predict that Aethlon Medical, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aethlon Medical stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,427,946 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 8.89% of Aethlon Medical at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical therapeutic company, focuses on developing products to treat cancer and life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. It develops Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses and use in organ transplantation.

