Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$125.76 and traded as high as C$156.56. Toromont Industries shares last traded at C$149.66, with a volume of 159,531 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$132.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$129.00 to C$148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$153.00 to C$154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$140.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$130.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toromont Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$140.50.

Get Toromont Industries alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Toromont Industries

Toromont Industries Price Performance

Toromont Industries Dividend Announcement

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.04, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of C$12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$141.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$125.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Toromont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.84%.

Insider Transactions at Toromont Industries

In other news, Director David Allan Malinauskas sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$146.10, for a total value of C$876,600.00. Also, insider Mike Cuddy sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$146.00, for a total transaction of C$1,095,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 36,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,395,430. The trade was a 16.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Toromont Industries

(Get Free Report)

Toromont Industries Ltd is a Canadian industrial company. The company operates two business segments: Equipment Group and CIMCO. The larger segment by revenue, Equipment Group includes a Caterpillar dealership and rental operation of construction equipment. CIMCO offers solutions for the design, engineering, fabrication, and installation of industrial and recreational refrigeration systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Toromont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toromont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.