Bodycote (LON:BOY) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Bodycote plc (LON:BOY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 574.84 ($7.77) and traded as high as GBX 646.50 ($8.74). Bodycote shares last traded at GBX 642 ($8.68), with a volume of 267,698 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Bodycote from GBX 650 to GBX 775 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 700 target price on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 800 target price on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 758.33.

Bodycote Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 626.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 574.84. The stock has a market cap of £1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 3,956.25, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.84.

Bodycote (LON:BOY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported GBX 21.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bodycote had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 8.14%. On average, research analysts expect that Bodycote plc will post 54.0540541 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bodycote

The leading provider of heat treatment and specialist thermal processing services worldwide.

Heat treatment encompasses a variety of techniques and specialist engineering processes which improve the properties of metals and alloys and extend the life of components and is a vital part of any manufacturing process.

Bodycote is uniquely placed via our global network and the experience and knowledge of our people to offer high quality, reliable and cost-effective services to manufacturers whatever their size or market sector.

