Topps Tiles (LON:TPT) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Topps Tiles Plc (LON:TPT – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 35.28 ($0.48) and traded as low as GBX 34 ($0.46). Topps Tiles shares last traded at GBX 34 ($0.46), with a volume of 63,298 shares.

Topps Tiles Trading Up 7.9%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,807.72, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 36.78 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 35.28. The firm has a market capitalization of £72.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -747.45 and a beta of 1.45.

About Topps Tiles

Topps Tiles Plc engages in the retail and wholesale distribution of ceramic and porcelain tiles, natural stone, and related products for residential and commercial markets in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the property management and investment activities; retail and wholesale of wood flooring products; provision of warehousing services; and sale and distribution of architectural ceramic.

