Pennant International Group (LON:PEN) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Pennant International Group plc (LON:PEN – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 27.83 ($0.38) and traded as low as GBX 21.56 ($0.29). Pennant International Group shares last traded at GBX 21.56 ($0.29), with a volume of 174,511 shares changing hands.

Pennant International Group Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £9.32 million, a P/E ratio of -338.46 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 24.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 27.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.34.

Pennant International Group (LON:PEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 16th. The company reported GBX (5.21) earnings per share for the quarter. Pennant International Group had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a negative return on equity of 9.60%. Equities analysts predict that Pennant International Group plc will post 3.4027778 EPS for the current year.

Pennant International Group Company Profile

Pennant, Maximising Operational Efficiency.

Pennant ensures systems are where they are needed, when they are needed and that they work, by providing systems support and training solutions to defence departments and major OEMs worldwide to maximise operational and maintenance efficiency. Other industries include space, aerospace, rail and shipping.

