Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBY – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 508.48 ($6.88) and traded as high as GBX 639.50 ($8.65). Balfour Beatty shares last traded at GBX 628.85 ($8.50), with a volume of 1,318,862 shares traded.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BBY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Balfour Beatty from GBX 575 to GBX 650 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Balfour Beatty from GBX 660 to GBX 710 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Balfour Beatty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 680.
Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported GBX 14.40 EPS for the quarter. Balfour Beatty had a return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 2.85%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Balfour Beatty plc will post 43.3100698 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Balfour Beatty is a leading international infrastructure group. With 26,000 employees across the UK, US and Hong Kong, we’re leading the transformation of our industry to meet the challenges of the future.
Trusted by our customers to deliver sustainable solutions and strengthen communities, we finance, develop, build, maintain and operate the increasingly complex and critical infrastructure that supports national economies and deliver projects at the heart of local communities.
