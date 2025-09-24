Canacol Energy (TSE:CNE) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Canacol Energy Ltd (TSE:CNE – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.75 and traded as high as C$2.84. Canacol Energy shares last traded at C$2.84, with a volume of 37,945 shares changing hands.
Canacol Energy Stock Up 3.3%
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.68, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.75. The company has a market cap of C$96.90 million, a PE ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.43.
Canacol Energy Company Profile
Canacol Energy Ltd is a natural gas and oil exploration and production company. The company operates in the Lower & Middle Magdalena Basins of Colombia.
