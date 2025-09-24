Insider Selling: Figure Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:FIGR) Director Sells 468,860 Shares of Stock

Figure Technology Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIGR – Get Free Report) Director Adam Gilbert Boyden sold 468,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $11,721,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,651,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,278,950. The trade was a 6.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Figure Technology Solutions Trading Down 8.1%

Figure Technology Solutions stock opened at $39.60 on Wednesday. Figure Technology Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.01 and a 52 week high of $46.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Figure Technology Solutions to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Figure Technology Solutions Company Profile

Figure is building the future of capital markets using blockchain-based technology. Figure’s proprietary technology powers next-generation lending, trading and investing activities in areas such as consumer credit and digital assets. Our application of the blockchain ledger allows us to better serve our end-customers, improve speed and efficiency, and enhance standardization and liquidity.

