Insider Selling: nLight (NASDAQ:LASR) CEO Sells 62,507 Shares of Stock

nLight (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Free Report) CEO Scott Keeney sold 62,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total transaction of $1,937,091.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,319,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,866,987.62. This represents a 2.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

nLight Trading Down 2.8%

LASR stock opened at $30.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 4.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.04. nLight has a one year low of $6.20 and a one year high of $32.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.28 and a beta of 2.44.

Get nLight alerts:

nLight (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.15. nLight had a negative net margin of 21.66% and a negative return on equity of 19.12%. The firm had revenue of $61.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. nLight has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that nLight will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LASR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of nLight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of nLight from $12.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of nLight from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price (up previously from $14.00) on shares of nLight in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of nLight in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.42.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on nLight

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in nLight by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,667,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,495,000 after acquiring an additional 74,163 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of nLight by 5.4% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,034,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,575,000 after purchasing an additional 156,285 shares during the last quarter. Harvey Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of nLight by 1.7% during the second quarter. Harvey Partners LLC now owns 2,107,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,473,000 after purchasing an additional 34,348 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of nLight by 1.9% during the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,344,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,468,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of nLight by 6.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,215,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,925,000 after purchasing an additional 68,436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

nLight Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It offers semiconductor lasers with various ranges of power levels, wavelengths, and output fiber sizes; and programmable and serviceable fiber lasers for use in industrial and aerospace and defense applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for nLight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nLight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.