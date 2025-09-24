Brian Michael Brown Sells 500,000 Shares of AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) Stock

AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Free Report) insider Brian Michael Brown sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total transaction of $7,605,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 640,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,738,780.48. This represents a 43.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

On Monday, August 25th, Brian Michael Brown sold 35,000 shares of AvePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total transaction of $541,450.00.

On Wednesday, July 23rd, Brian Michael Brown sold 35,000 shares of AvePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.74, for a total transaction of $655,900.00.

Shares of AVPT opened at $15.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -311.54 and a beta of 1.40. AvePoint, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.43 and a fifty-two week high of $20.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.82.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AvePoint during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in AvePoint during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AvePoint by 68.4% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC lifted its holdings in AvePoint by 621.7% during the first quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its holdings in AvePoint by 2,028.3% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of AvePoint in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of AvePoint to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of AvePoint from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 18th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of AvePoint in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of AvePoint in a report on Monday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

AvePoint, Inc provides cloud-native data management software platform in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address critical challenges and the management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others; license and support; and maintenance services.

