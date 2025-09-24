Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL) Insider Sells $2,889,400.00 in Stock

Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.94, for a total value of $2,889,400.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,803.68. This represents a 99.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Severin Hacker also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Duolingo alerts:

On Friday, September 5th, Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.55, for a total value of $2,685,500.00.

On Tuesday, August 19th, Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.56, for a total value of $3,445,600.00.

On Tuesday, August 5th, Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.41, for a total value of $3,444,100.00.

On Monday, July 21st, Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.33, for a total value of $3,603,300.00.

On Monday, July 7th, Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.89, for a total value of $3,928,900.00.

Duolingo Trading Down 3.2%

Duolingo stock opened at $299.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a PE ratio of 123.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $324.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $378.67. Duolingo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $256.63 and a 52 week high of $544.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Duolingo

Duolingo ( NASDAQ:DUOL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $252.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.84 million. Duolingo had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 13.24%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Duolingo, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Duolingo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,772,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Duolingo by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 3,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Encompass More Asset Management purchased a new stake in Duolingo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $762,000. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in Duolingo by 563.7% during the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 104,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,511,000 after purchasing an additional 88,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Duolingo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,946,000. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DUOL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citizens Jmp decreased their price target on Duolingo from $475.00 to $450.00 and set a “mkt outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 28th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Duolingo from $475.00 to $450.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Argus initiated coverage on Duolingo in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $575.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on Duolingo from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Baird R W raised Duolingo to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Duolingo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $419.32.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Duolingo

Duolingo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.