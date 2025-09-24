Todd Gleason Sells 98,101 Shares of CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO) Stock

CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Free Report) CEO Todd Gleason sold 98,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total value of $4,949,195.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 410,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,726,625.75. The trade was a 19.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

CECO Environmental Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CECO opened at $51.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.69, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.08 and a 200-day moving average of $31.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.13. CECO Environmental Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $17.57 and a fifty-two week high of $52.46.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 7.99%.The business had revenue of $185.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.66 million. CECO Environmental has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CECO Environmental Corp. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in CECO Environmental by 3.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 12,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in CECO Environmental by 2.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 757,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,443,000 after purchasing an additional 15,176 shares in the last quarter. Marex Group plc acquired a new position in CECO Environmental during the second quarter valued at approximately $707,000. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in CECO Environmental during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,397,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in CECO Environmental during the second quarter valued at approximately $335,000. 68.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on CECO. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CECO Environmental in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on CECO Environmental from $33.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on CECO Environmental from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Northland Securities set a $51.00 price target on CECO Environmental in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of CECO Environmental in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.80.

CECO Environmental Company Profile

CECO Environmental Corp. provides critical solutions in industrial air quality, industrial water treatment, and energy transition solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments: Engineered Systems and Industrial Process Solutions. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and installs non-metallic expansion joints and flow control products, including rubber expansion joints, ducting expansion joints, and industrial pinch and duck bill valves; membrane-based industrial water and wastewater treatment systems; and provides dust and fume extraction solutions comprising consultation, design, manufacturing, installation, and service, as well as water and wastewater treatment solutions.

Recommended Stories

