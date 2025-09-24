Wei-Ming Shao Sells 10,000 Shares of Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Stock

Posted by on Sep 24th, 2025

Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTRGet Free Report) EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 10,000 shares of Strategy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.79, for a total value of $3,557,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 12,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,527,783.54. The trade was a 44.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Wei-Ming Shao also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, September 15th, Wei-Ming Shao acquired 12,500 shares of Strategy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $96.92 per share, with a total value of $1,211,500.00.
  • On Tuesday, July 29th, Wei-Ming Shao acquired 2,500 shares of Strategy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $90.00 per share, with a total value of $225,000.00.
  • On Monday, July 14th, Wei-Ming Shao sold 10,900 shares of Strategy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.89, for a total value of $4,892,901.00.
  • On Friday, July 11th, Wei-Ming Shao sold 10,000 shares of Strategy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.98, for a total value of $4,319,800.00.
  • On Wednesday, July 9th, Wei-Ming Shao sold 32,500 shares of Strategy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.47, for a total value of $13,047,775.00.
  • On Thursday, July 10th, Wei-Ming Shao sold 20,000 shares of Strategy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.60, for a total value of $8,372,000.00.

Strategy Trading Down 2.4%

NASDAQ:MSTR opened at $327.78 on Wednesday. Strategy Inc has a 12-month low of $146.71 and a 12-month high of $543.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.85 and a beta of 3.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $367.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $359.69.

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTRGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The software maker reported $32.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $32.72. Strategy had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 1,036.61%.The business had revenue of $114.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($5.74) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Strategy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 80.000-80.000 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Binnacle Investments Inc grew its holdings in shares of Strategy by 492.9% during the second quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 83 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Strategy during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Maseco LLP purchased a new position in shares of Strategy during the second quarter valued at $36,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Strategy during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Strategy by 100.0% during the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $464.00 target price on shares of Strategy in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Strategy in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Strategy in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Strategy from $640.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Strategy from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $547.50.

Get Our Latest Report on MSTR

Strategy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Strategy Incorporated, formerly known as MicroStrategy, provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Strategy ONE, a platform that allows non-technical users to access novel and actionable insights for decision-making, and Strategy Cloud for Government, which provides always-on threat monitoring designed to meet the strict technical and regulatory standards of governments and financial institutions.

Recommended Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Receive News & Ratings for Strategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.