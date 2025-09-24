Wei-Ming Shao Sells 10,000 Shares of Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Stock

Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 10,000 shares of Strategy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.79, for a total value of $3,557,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 12,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,527,783.54. The trade was a 44.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Wei-Ming Shao also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 15th, Wei-Ming Shao acquired 12,500 shares of Strategy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $96.92 per share, with a total value of $1,211,500.00.

On Tuesday, July 29th, Wei-Ming Shao acquired 2,500 shares of Strategy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $90.00 per share, with a total value of $225,000.00.

On Monday, July 14th, Wei-Ming Shao sold 10,900 shares of Strategy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.89, for a total value of $4,892,901.00.

On Friday, July 11th, Wei-Ming Shao sold 10,000 shares of Strategy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.98, for a total value of $4,319,800.00.

On Wednesday, July 9th, Wei-Ming Shao sold 32,500 shares of Strategy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.47, for a total value of $13,047,775.00.

On Thursday, July 10th, Wei-Ming Shao sold 20,000 shares of Strategy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.60, for a total value of $8,372,000.00.

NASDAQ:MSTR opened at $327.78 on Wednesday. Strategy Inc has a 12-month low of $146.71 and a 12-month high of $543.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.85 and a beta of 3.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $367.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $359.69.

Strategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The software maker reported $32.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $32.72. Strategy had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 1,036.61%.The business had revenue of $114.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($5.74) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Strategy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 80.000-80.000 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Binnacle Investments Inc grew its holdings in shares of Strategy by 492.9% during the second quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 83 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Strategy during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Maseco LLP purchased a new position in shares of Strategy during the second quarter valued at $36,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Strategy during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Strategy by 100.0% during the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $464.00 target price on shares of Strategy in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Strategy in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Strategy in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Strategy from $640.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Strategy from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $547.50.

Strategy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Strategy Incorporated, formerly known as MicroStrategy, provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Strategy ONE, a platform that allows non-technical users to access novel and actionable insights for decision-making, and Strategy Cloud for Government, which provides always-on threat monitoring designed to meet the strict technical and regulatory standards of governments and financial institutions.

