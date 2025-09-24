Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.6364.

GMED has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Tuesday, June 10th.

In related news, Director Ann D. Rhoads sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.46, for a total value of $584,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 25,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,483,948.64. The trade was a 28.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 18.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Globus Medical by 145.5% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Globus Medical by 1,007.7% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 432 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Globus Medical by 74.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 462 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Globus Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Globus Medical by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GMED opened at $56.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.74. Globus Medical has a 1-year low of $51.79 and a 1-year high of $94.93.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The medical device company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $745.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.91 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Globus Medical will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

