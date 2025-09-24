2,362 Shares in BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR $BNTX Purchased by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in BioNTech during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in BioNTech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BioNTech in the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the 1st quarter valued at $167,000. Institutional investors own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

Get BioNTech alerts:

BioNTech Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of BNTX opened at $98.27 on Wednesday. BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR has a 1-year low of $81.20 and a 1-year high of $129.27. The company has a current ratio of 8.61, a quick ratio of 8.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $106.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.42 and a beta of 1.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by ($0.19). BioNTech had a negative return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 12.20%.The company had revenue of $306.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($3.36) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 102.6% on a year-over-year basis. BioNTech has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR will post -3.88 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on BioNTech from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on BioNTech in a report on Thursday, May 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised BioNTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 7th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of BioNTech from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BioNTech has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.56.

View Our Latest Analysis on BNTX

BioNTech Profile

(Free Report)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.