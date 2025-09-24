Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Sells 2,000 Shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust $SJT

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,825 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust were worth $172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 305.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 93,523 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 70,475 shares during the period. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the first quarter valued at $802,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 83.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 104,402 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 47,615 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $1,540,000. Finally, Lesa Sroufe & Co purchased a new stake in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $1,771,000. 10.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SJT opened at $5.77 on Wednesday. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a 52 week low of $3.66 and a 52 week high of $7.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.90.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest in Southland’s oil and natural gas interests in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. It also owns subject interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net-producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico.

