Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Sells 1,480 Shares of CompoSecure, Inc. $CMPO

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,480 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CompoSecure were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bwcp LP boosted its position in shares of CompoSecure by 10.3% during the first quarter. Bwcp LP now owns 773,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,405,000 after buying an additional 72,026 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CompoSecure by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 126,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 27,064 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of CompoSecure by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 356,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,876,000 after acquiring an additional 61,452 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CompoSecure in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,422,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CompoSecure in the first quarter worth $2,157,000. 37.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CMPO opened at $20.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.12 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.12. CompoSecure, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.24 and a 1-year high of $20.86.

In related news, CFO Timothy Walter Fitzsimmons sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.74, for a total transaction of $1,874,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 759,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,238,445.86. This trade represents a 11.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Rebecca Corbin Loree acquired 5,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.09 per share, with a total value of $100,031.60. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 5,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,031.60. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 217,125 shares of company stock worth $4,139,550 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 52.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of CompoSecure from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of CompoSecure in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price (up previously from $17.00) on shares of CompoSecure in a report on Monday, August 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, composite, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which supports specific digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, non-fungible tokens and others.

