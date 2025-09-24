Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. $CZR

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,074 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 1,051.1% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,495,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,399,000 after purchasing an additional 3,192,224 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $540,000. HG Vora Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 73.3% in the first quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 3,900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,500,000 after buying an additional 1,650,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $30,148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $26.40 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.16. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.70 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $21.40 and a one year high of $45.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.46). Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 4.55% and a negative net margin of 1.71%.The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.56) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CZR shares. Zacks Research raised Caesars Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Cfra reissued a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Friday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.33.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

