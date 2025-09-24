Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. $ZG

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,246 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 14,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after buying an additional 7,752 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 82,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,822,000 after buying an additional 19,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $92.00 price target (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Zillow Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zillow Group

In related news, COO Jun Choo sold 45,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total transaction of $3,894,949.10. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 117,098 shares in the company, valued at $9,977,920.58. This trade represents a 28.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO David A. Beitel sold 22,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.97, for a total value of $2,047,734.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 144,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,149,622.53. The trade was a 13.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 657,087 shares of company stock worth $56,286,479 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.14% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Stock Down 2.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:ZG opened at $76.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a PE ratio of -294.08, a PEG ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.28 and its 200 day moving average is $71.78. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.08 and a 52 week high of $90.22.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.04). Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 2.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.26%. The business had revenue of $655.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $647.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Zillow Group Profile

(Free Report)

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

