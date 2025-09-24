GAMMA Investing LLC Trims Stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF $IBDT

GAMMA Investing LLC lowered its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT – Free Report) by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,688 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF were worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust grew its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 73.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 196.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 4,010 shares during the period. Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 675.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors now owns 8,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 7,397 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire lifted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IBDT opened at $25.53 on Wednesday. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF has a one year low of $24.78 and a one year high of $25.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.28.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (IBDT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Jan 1 and Dec 15, 2028. IBDT was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

