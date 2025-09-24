Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Makes New $54,000 Investment in Organigram Global Inc. $OGI

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Organigram Global Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.
Separately, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new position in Organigram Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $338,000. 34.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Organigram Global Price Performance
OGI stock opened at $1.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $241.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.01 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.34. Organigram Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $1.94.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Organigram Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Organigram Global
About Organigram Global
Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including whole flower, milled flower, pre-rolls, infused pre-rolls, vapes, gummies, and concentrates for medical retailers; adult use recreational cannabis under the SHRED, Holy Mountain, Big Bag O' Buds, Monjour, Trailblazer, SHRED'ems, Edison Cannabis Co, Edison JOLTS, Tremblant, and Laurentian brands.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Organigram Global
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- 3 Quantum Computing ETFs to Know—And Why 2 Don’t Hold D-Wave
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Forget Tariffs, Landstar and West Fraser Can Still Rally
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Is Super Micro Next in Line for a Big AI Takeover?
Receive News & Ratings for Organigram Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organigram Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.