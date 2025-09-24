Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Makes New $54,000 Investment in Organigram Global Inc. $OGI

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Organigram Global Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Separately, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new position in Organigram Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $338,000. 34.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OGI stock opened at $1.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $241.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.01 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.34. Organigram Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $1.94.

Organigram Global ( NASDAQ:OGI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Organigram Global had a negative return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 2.86%.The company had revenue of $50.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.04 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Organigram Global Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Organigram Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including whole flower, milled flower, pre-rolls, infused pre-rolls, vapes, gummies, and concentrates for medical retailers; adult use recreational cannabis under the SHRED, Holy Mountain, Big Bag O' Buds, Monjour, Trailblazer, SHRED'ems, Edison Cannabis Co, Edison JOLTS, Tremblant, and Laurentian brands.

