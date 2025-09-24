Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Takes Position in ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 213 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 113.3% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 32 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in ServiceNow by 620.0% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 36 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ServiceNow Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $928.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $193.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $921.75 and a 200-day moving average of $924.54. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $678.66 and a one year high of $1,198.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.52. ServiceNow had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NOW. UBS Group decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $1,125.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $1,120.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. FBN Securities upgraded shares of ServiceNow to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays set a $1,210.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,115.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $866.45, for a total value of $1,526,684.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 12,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,594,950.60. This represents a 12.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,825 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $916.63, for a total transaction of $5,339,369.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 6,614 shares in the company, valued at $6,062,590.82. The trade was a 46.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,976 shares of company stock worth $17,049,775 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

