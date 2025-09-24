Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Increases Position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF $QYLD

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,063 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Client Services LLC lifted its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Client Services LLC now owns 12,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 15.2% during the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 4,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 31,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 32,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 20,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period.

Shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF stock opened at $16.90 on Wednesday. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a one year low of $14.48 and a one year high of $18.89. The company has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.1704 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.1%. This is a boost from Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

