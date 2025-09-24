Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV $BUD

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,074 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 618 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Morningstar raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Monday, September 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BUD opened at $59.04 on Wednesday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12 month low of $45.94 and a 12 month high of $72.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.92.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The consumer goods maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 12.16%.During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

(Free Report)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.