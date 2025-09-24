Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV $BUD

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,074 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 618 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Morningstar raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Monday, September 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:BUD opened at $59.04 on Wednesday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12 month low of $45.94 and a 12 month high of $72.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.92.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The consumer goods maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 12.16%.During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.
