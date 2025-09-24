GAMMA Investing LLC Has $1.09 Million Stock Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. $CHTR

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,665 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $650,000. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new position in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth $428,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 33,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,557,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in Charter Communications by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $362,000. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CHTR shares. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Charter Communications from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Charter Communications from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 28th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $425.00 to $355.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Charter Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $392.94.

Charter Communications Stock Performance

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $267.04 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $283.99 and its 200 day moving average is $347.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.02. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $251.80 and a 12 month high of $437.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The company reported $9.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.06 by ($0.88). Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The business had revenue of $13.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 38.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Charter Communications

In other news, CEO Christopher L. Winfrey purchased 3,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $273.10 per share, with a total value of $1,002,277.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 70,243 shares in the company, valued at $19,183,363.30. This represents a 5.51% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Balan Nair purchased 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $274.21 per share, with a total value of $98,715.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 9,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,638,448.62. This trade represents a 3.89% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.