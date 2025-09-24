iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF $IBHF Shares Sold by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC trimmed its stake in iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHF – Free Report) by 80.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199,903 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC owned about 0.13% of iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF during the first quarter worth $204,000. Heartland Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 35.8% during the first quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 13,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 3,573 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $404,000.

Get iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF Trading Up 0.5%

IBHF opened at $23.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.15. iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF has a 12-month low of $22.25 and a 12-month high of $23.45. The firm has a market cap of $871.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.29.

iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF Profile

The iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF (IBHF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, high yield and BBB-rated corporate bonds maturing in 2026. The fund will terminate in December 2026.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.