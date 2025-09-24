GAMMA Investing LLC Sells 150,370 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF $IBDR

GAMMA Investing LLC reduced its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR – Free Report) by 75.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,370 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF were worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rebalance LLC boosted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 36.9% in the first quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 446,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,815,000 after purchasing an additional 120,386 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 206.0% during the second quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 143,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 96,477 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 430,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,420,000 after acquiring an additional 95,353 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 150,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,651,000 after acquiring an additional 65,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 1,021,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,735,000 after purchasing an additional 62,096 shares in the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF Stock Up 0.0%

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF stock opened at $24.28 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.22 and its 200 day moving average is $24.18. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF has a 52-week low of $23.98 and a 52-week high of $24.45.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (IBDR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2025 and Jan 1, 2027. IBDR was launched on Sep 13, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

