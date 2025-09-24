GAMMA Investing LLC Buys 177 Shares of Spotify Technology $SPOT

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,482 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPOT. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Spotify Technology by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,247,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,336,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,614 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 3.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,526,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,939,949,000 after buying an additional 112,553 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 1,151.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,740,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,494,000 after buying an additional 1,601,653 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 10.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,574,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,012,000 after acquiring an additional 147,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in Spotify Technology by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 1,559,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,855,000 after acquiring an additional 174,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SPOT opened at $717.57 on Wednesday. Spotify Technology has a 52 week low of $362.31 and a 52 week high of $785.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 174.17, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $693.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $656.13.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($2.42). Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 4.76%.The business had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Spotify Technology has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology will post 10.3 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Spotify Technology from $680.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Spotify Technology from $703.00 to $679.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Phillip Securities raised Spotify Technology from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $900.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $726.84.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

