GAMMA Investing LLC Increases Position in Labcorp Holdings Inc. $LH

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Labcorp Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,833 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Labcorp were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Labcorp by 88.1% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. North Capital Inc. bought a new position in Labcorp during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Labcorp during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Labcorp by 140.4% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Labcorp in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Adam H. Schechter sold 5,643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.78, for a total value of $1,505,439.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 93,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,895,642.82. This trade represents a 5.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $980,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 8,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,426,480. The trade was a 28.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,546 shares of company stock worth $4,207,192. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LH shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Labcorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Barclays reaffirmed a “cautious” rating on shares of Labcorp in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird set a $311.00 price objective on Labcorp in a report on Monday, August 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Labcorp from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Labcorp from $283.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $290.33.

Labcorp Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE LH opened at $280.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $23.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.85. Labcorp Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $209.38 and a 52 week high of $283.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $269.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $252.27.

Labcorp (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $4.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by $0.21. Labcorp had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Labcorp has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.050-16.500 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Labcorp Holdings Inc. will post 16.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Labcorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 28th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 28th. Labcorp’s payout ratio is 31.79%.

Labcorp Company Profile

Labcorp Holdings, Inc engages in providing medical testing services. The company was founded on April 16, 2024 and is headquartered in Burlington, NC.

Featured Stories

