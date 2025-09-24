GAMMA Investing LLC Increases Position in CMS Energy Corporation $CMS

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMS. AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 285.5% in the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in CMS Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in CMS Energy by 167.3% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMS. Wall Street Zen downgraded CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on CMS Energy from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.25.

CMS Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CMS stock opened at $71.44 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.16 and a 200 day moving average of $71.67. CMS Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $63.97 and a 1 year high of $76.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.39.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 12.76%.The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. CMS Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.540-3.600 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that CMS Energy Corporation will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

CMS Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.5425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.20%.

Insider Activity at CMS Energy

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 2,000 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.62, for a total transaction of $147,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 68,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,008,810.32. The trade was a 2.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Lauren Y. Snyder sold 2,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total transaction of $158,197.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 13,512 shares in the company, valued at $962,865.12. The trade was a 14.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

