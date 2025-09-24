GAMMA Investing LLC Has $860,000 Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. $PRU

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PRU. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 90.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth $26,000. North Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the first quarter valued at $28,000. AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 12,250.0% in the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. 56.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Prudential Financial stock opened at $103.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $105.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.07. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.38 and a 52 week high of $130.55.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $13.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.47 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 2.75%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th were given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 19th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 119.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PRU has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Prudential Financial from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.08.

Read Our Latest Report on PRU

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total transaction of $438,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 21,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,358,132.90. The trade was a 15.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Prudential Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.