GAMMA Investing LLC Boosts Stock Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. $MLM

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 18.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,724 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Net Worth Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group now owns 993 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 4.9% during the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 452 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.8% during the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,205 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 652 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 448 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. 95.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MLM. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $600.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $576.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $622.63.

Insider Activity at Martin Marietta Materials

In related news, Director Laree E. Perez sold 1,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $613.32, for a total transaction of $636,626.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 15,417 shares in the company, valued at $9,455,554.44. This represents a 6.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Martin Marietta Materials Trading Down 0.8%

Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $614.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $601.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $550.15. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $441.95 and a 12 month high of $633.23. The firm has a market cap of $37.07 billion, a PE ratio of 34.09, a P/E/G ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.94.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The construction company reported $5.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.44 by ($0.01). Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Martin Marietta Materials has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 19.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Martin Marietta Materials Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is a boost from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.41%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

(Free Report)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.