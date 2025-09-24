GAMMA Investing LLC Acquires 1,273 Shares of NiSource, Inc $NI

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in NiSource, Inc (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in NiSource were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NI. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in NiSource by 64.2% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in shares of NiSource by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management raised its holdings in NiSource by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Get NiSource alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on NI. Wall Street Zen cut shares of NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 target price (up previously from $42.00) on shares of NiSource in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Zacks Research raised NiSource to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.88.

NiSource Stock Up 0.6%

NiSource stock opened at $41.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.08. NiSource, Inc has a 52 week low of $33.65 and a 52 week high of $43.51.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. NiSource had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NiSource, Inc will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

NiSource Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.57%.

NiSource Company Profile

(Free Report)

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.