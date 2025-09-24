Brokerages Set WAVE Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) PT at $20.33

Shares of WAVE Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.3333.

A number of analysts have commented on WVE shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of WAVE Life Sciences in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of WAVE Life Sciences in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of WAVE Life Sciences in a report on Monday, July 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of WAVE Life Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of WAVE Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, June 23rd.

In other news, Director Ken Takanashi sold 4,872 shares of WAVE Life Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total transaction of $42,630.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,716,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,017,651.25. This trade represents a 0.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Christian O. Henry sold 9,670 shares of WAVE Life Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.81, for a total transaction of $85,192.70. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 29,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,172.45. This represents a 24.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 241,893 shares of company stock valued at $2,423,068. 23.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WVE. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in WAVE Life Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in WAVE Life Sciences by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 435,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,392,000 after acquiring an additional 160,820 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in WAVE Life Sciences by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 70,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 25,756 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in WAVE Life Sciences by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 52,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 9,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in WAVE Life Sciences by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,180,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,607,000 after buying an additional 329,173 shares in the last quarter. 89.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WVE stock opened at $6.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.61. WAVE Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $5.28 and a fifty-two week high of $16.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -7.59 and a beta of -1.15.

WAVE Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.52 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that WAVE Life Sciences will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes ribonucleic acid (RNA) medicines through PRISM, a discovery and drug development platform. The company's RNA medicines platform, PRISM, combines multiple modalities, chemistry innovation, and deep insights into human genetics to deliver scientific breakthroughs that treat both rare and prevalent disorders.

